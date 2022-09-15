Turkish President shared publication on occasion of anniversary of liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shared a publication on the occasion of the 104th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, Trend reports.

The head of the Turkish state expressed congratulations on the anniversary of the liberation from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation of Baku, the capital of fraternal Azerbaijan.

"We, as before, will stand by our Azerbaijani brothers in their just struggle," the President of Türkiye said on Twitter.