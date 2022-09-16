Armenia does not announce list of its dead servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan once again announced the number of losses of Armenia as a result of the provocation committed by the country on the border with Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This time Pashinyan said that the number reached 135, with many injured as well. According to him, the death toll is being updated, and this number is not final.

Earlier Pashinyan announced the death of 49 and later 105 servicemen. It's interesting that Armenian side still doesn't give name or the exact number of the dead. And this is primarily done in order to avoid the reaction of the citizens of the country, who are already on the streets, protesting. It seems that Armenian authorities are making every effort to hide the losses. The number published today also isn't the true number.

Azerbaijani army severely suppressed the provocation of Armenia on the border, teaching the enemy a lesson. Unfortunately, during the suppression of the Armenian provocation, Azerbaijani soldiers have died. The list of dead servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has been published, the Azerbaijani society knows their names.

Meanwhile, the military and political authorities of Armenia continue to feed their society false numbers.