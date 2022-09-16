Inefficiency of some leading international organizations is matter of concern - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Inefficiency of some leading international organizations is a matter of concern, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, Trend reports.

"Inefficiency of some leading international organizations is a matter of concern. In this regard, I would like to mention the four United Nations Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993, demanding withdrawal of armed forces of Armenia from Azerbaijan’s occupied territories. While some resolutions of the Security Council are implemented within days, in our case they remained unfulfilled for 27 years. Azerbaijan resolved the Karabakh conflict by military-political means and itself, enforced the implementation of the abovementioned Security Council resolutions," the head of state said.