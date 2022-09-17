Azerbaijani border guards detain Sri Lanka citizens in Beylagan (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Four citizens of Sri Lanka were detained on September 15 at 08:50 (GMT+4) on the territory of Horadiz border detachment of Azerbaijani State Border Service near Birinji Shahsevan village of Azerbaijan’s Beylagan district during attempt to cross the state border with Iran, Trend reports via the service.

According to the service, the detained citizens - previously arrived in Azerbaijan’s Baku from Doha and Dubai.

Through the territory of Iran, the border violators intended to get to Türkiye, and from there - to one of the European countries.

Operational and investigative measures are ongoing to identify and close the channel of illegal migration, added the service.