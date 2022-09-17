Azerbaijan's MoD unveils number of wounded servicemen following recent border clashes with Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 14:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. A total of 282 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan were wounded and received various degrees of injuries while suppressing large-scale provocations of the Armenian troops on September 12-14, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, 43 of the servicemen returned to the army after being provided with first aid, the condition of 115 is assessed as satisfactory, 103 - as moderate, and the condition of 21 servicemen - as serious.

Besides, as a result of the provocation of the Armenian armed forces, two civilians of Azerbaijan were injured. One of them was allowed to go home after being provided with first aid, while the condition of the other is assessed as moderate.

The treatment of injured servicemen is being carried out by highly professional military doctors and other medical personnel.