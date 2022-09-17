Unconditional support of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan by region countries is important - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. It is very important that Armenia stops its provocations against Azerbaijan, acts in accordance with its obligations and aims for peace and cooperation as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that Turkiye wishes for normalization processes in the region and ensure sustainable regional peace and stability.

The Turkish President added that the unconditional and resolute support of all countries of the region for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is important.

Erdogan said that the opening of the Zangilan International Airport will take place in October, in which he will also take part.