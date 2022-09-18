Pelosi's statements in Armenia cause deep regret - Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has commented on the statements of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi made during her visit to Armenia, Trend reports.

"The statements the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi made during her visit to Armenia are deeply regrettable.

On the night of September 12-13, 2022, Armenia carried out a large-scale military provocation on a conditional, non-delimited border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Azerbaijani army has taken appropriate measures to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country. At present, a ceasefire has been agreed upon between the parties and a further escalation of the situation has been prevented.

While Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration and reconstruction work in its territories liberated from occupation, and is making efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region, Armenia has consistently hit the peace process with its destructive stance and military provocations. All responsibility for these steps lies with the political and military leadership of Armenia.

The statements of the speaker of the US House of Representatives reflect a biased and one-sided approach to the events that took place. There is no doubt that Nancy Pelosi, known in her political career as a pro-Armenian politician, made this statement under the influence of Armenian propaganda. The inclusion of three pro-Armenian members of Congress in the delegation visiting Armenia is another clear manifestation of this. On the other hand, it is also clear that this trip, which took place before the midterm elections to the US Congress, served the speaker's personal interests as one of the steps to gain support from the Armenian lobby in the US.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives must understand that her statement strengthens the tendencies of revanchism in Armenia, seriously affects the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and efforts to ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.

During the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, we have never witnessed statements by politicians such as Nancy Pelosi in support of the norms and principles of international law, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

Despite the fact that Armenia pursued a policy of ethnic cleansing, 1 million of our compatriots became refugees and internally displaced persons, and despite the fact that Armenia committed acts of vandalism in our territories during the period of occupation, destroyed our cities and villages, politicians such as Nancy Pelosi preferred to remain silent and not take any point of view on this topic.

The statement made by the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress under the influence of Armenian propaganda should be seen as another clear example of double standards," she said.