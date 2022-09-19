US plays no role in ensuring ceasefire between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The US hasn’t played a role in ensuring the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend reports via a reliable source.

According to the source, the statement of the Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan about the alleged provision of a ceasefire by the US is a lie.

On September 13, at the initiative of the Russian side, an agreement was reached on the ceasefire. However, it wasn’t possible to ensure it due to the ongoing provocations of Armenia.

Subsequently, the ceasefire was secured through direct contact between the parties.

The statement of Simonyan about the alleged ensuring of the ceasefire by the US was nothing but flattery towards the country.