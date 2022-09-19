Azerbaijan opens criminal case on fact of Armenia's attack on Azerbaijani embassy in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of an attack by a group of Armenian radicals on Azerbaijan's Embassy in France,Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Video showing the attempts of a group of Armenian radicals to enter the administrative building of the Azerbaijani embassy in France was distributed in local and foreign media outlets on September 18.

The preliminary investigation found that members of Armenian radical group, whose identity is unknown, made an attempt to enter the building of Azerbaijani Embassy in France in order to create international tension and incite war as well as to cause material damage to the building on September 18,2022, violating the requirements of International Convention of December 14,1973 'on the prevention and punishment of crimes against internationally protected persons, including diplomatic agents'.

In this regard, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General initiated a criminal case under Articles 12.3, 102 (attack on internationally protected persons or organizations), 12.2, 186.1 (intentional destruction or damage to other people's property) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Prosecutor General's Office requested legal assistance for the investigation of the criminal case within the framework of joint cooperation with the competent authorities of France.

The necessary measures are being taken in accordance with international norms and principles to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice through a comprehensive, complete and objective investigation.