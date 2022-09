BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Russia is ready to welcome every attempt to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia's Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports via TASS.

"Russia is prepared to welcome all that is not in word, but in deed, everything that is not loud and populist, and that may contribute to the normalization of ties, as well as to the stabilization of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border situation," he stated.