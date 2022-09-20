Blinken discusses path to settlement with foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in New York on Monday a path to settlement between Baku and Yerevan, the US Department of State reported. Blinken also called on the two sides to meet again later this month, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Secretary Blinken conveyed condolences for the lives lost and emphasized the need to prevent further hostilities, underscoring the importance of returning to the peace process. They discussed next steps, and the Secretary encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month," the press release reads.