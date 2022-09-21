Azerbaijani FM meets with VP of Uganda (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Vice President of Uganda Jessica Rose Epel Alupo as part of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting the sides discussed in detail the activities of both countries on international multilateral platforms and in particular within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Alupo noted that the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in NAM is exemplary, and Uganda, which intends to chair NAM at in the future, plans to work closely with the country.

The Parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest.