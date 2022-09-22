Azerbaijan allocates funds for design, overhaul and reconstruction of school in Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures to design, overhaul and reconstruction of secondary school No. 2 in Lachin city, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decided:

1. In order to design, overhaul and reconstruction of secondary school No. 2 building in Lachin city to allocate 800,000 manat ($470,588) to the Ministry of Science of Education of Azerbaijan from the funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of the territories liberated from occupation.

2. Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to provide funding in accordance with the distribution provided in part one of this decree.

3. Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to resolve issues arising from this decree.

4. This decree comes into force from the date of signing.