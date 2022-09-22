Azerbaijan reveals state structures to be part of central information system of country's Main Traffic Police

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The list of public structures (institutions) to be part of the central information system activities of the Main Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan has been determined, Trend reports.

The list is as follows:

1. Ministry of Economy

2. Ministry of Justice

3. Ministry of Digital Development and Transport

4. State Customs Committee

5. The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

6. State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads

7. Executive power of Baku city as well as other local executive authorities represented by the Baku Transport Agency

8. Central Bank of Azerbaijan

9. Compulsory Insurance Bureau

10. Courts of Azerbaijan