Azerbaijani NGOs call on Armenia for peace (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. An event dedicated to the International Day of Peace was held at the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan on September 22, Trend reports citing the Agency.

Azer Allahveranov, member of the Supervisory Board of the Agency, who spoke at the event, stressed that the Azerbaijani state and people stand for peace.

"Armenia is pursuing a policy of aggression against Azerbaijan, committed genocide, terrorist attacks against the Azerbaijani people. Azerbaijan has always been and remains a supporter of peace," he said.

Allahveranov noted that the celebration of the day of world peace is a demonstration of the unity of peace-loving peoples in the name of saving humanity.

Speaking at the event, representatives of non-governmental organizations Rade Abbas, Rauf Zeyni, Telman Mammadov, Mushvig Aleskerli, Makhsati Huseynova, Sevinj Fedai, Rasul Jafarov, Ahmed Abbasbeyli, Ramil Iskanderli noted that Azerbaijan uses all opportunities to ensure peace and tranquility in the region

After the speeches, the event continued with mutual discussions.

At the end of the event, an appeal of Azerbaijani NGOs on the occasion of the International Day of Peace was adopted.