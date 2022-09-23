Azerbaijani FM meets with his Polish counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. On September 22, within the framework of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who is the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Ministers discussed cooperation within the OSCE, as well as issues of regional and international security.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on the ongoing provocations of Armenia, the causes and consequences of recent tensions in the region.