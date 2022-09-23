Azerbaijan to ensure use of all international mechanisms for legal assessment of Armenian crimes (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 09:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Azerbaijan will ensure the use of all international mechanisms to give a legal assessment of the crimes of Armenia, Trend reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan filed interstate claims against Armenia to the International Court of the UN for the International Convention 'On the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination' back in September of 2021.

The International Court unanimously decided on provisional measures against Armenia based on the petitions filed by Azerbaijan, on December 7, 2021. Thus, the court ordered Armenia to take all necessary measures to prevent propaganda and incitement of racial hostility against citizens of Azerbaijan and people of Azerbaijani origin on the territory of Armenia, including organizations and individuals as well as to refrain from actions that could aggravate or prolong conflict or make it difficult to resolve. The basis for the court's decision was the arguments and evidence presented by Azerbaijan related to the fact that Armenia failed to bring to justice its individuals and ethno-nationalist groups (mainly VOMA, POGA, etc.) who voiced revanchist calls inciting hatred against Azerbaijanis as well as the fact that Armenian state bodies encouraged their activities in some cases and awarded the activists of these organizations.

