Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Within the framework of the high-level week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Sijarto.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the level of development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, a wide exchange of views took place on the prospects for cooperation on multilateral platforms, as well as on regional issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries and said that relations between our peoples have deep historical roots. The Minister highly appreciated the existing high-level strategic partnership between the two countries. Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his colleague in detail about the current situation in the region.

The ministers especially emphasized the dynamics of the development of cooperation between our countries in the political, economic, energy, educational, humanitarian, tourism and other fields. In this regard, the role of the intergovernmental joint commission in expanding our economic ties was noted.

Peter Sijarto expressed his determination to expand the existing relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary in many areas. He stressed that Hungary attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan, a friendly country, respects and supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The Minister said that Hungary is interested in participating in the process of restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Noting that Azerbaijan is an important partner in ensuring the energy security of Europe, Peter Sijarto drew attention to the plans for cooperation in the energy sector.

At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on other aspects of bilateral relations, the expansion of the legal framework, as well as other issues of mutual interest.