BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan within the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports via the minister’s Twitter publication.

In the publication Bayramov expressed delight for the meeting.

“We discussed regional issues, prospects for expanding bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and Singapore,” he added.