Azerbaijani FM again calls on UNESCO to send mission to liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. UNESCO has not yet sent a mission to the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to assess the damage caused during the period of occupation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said speaking at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend reports.

According to Bayramov, Azerbaijan has been urging Armenia for many years to support an independent UNESCO mission to assess and advice in the protection of cultural monuments in the region.

"Despite the fact that the Armenian occupation of these lands was ended in 2020, the UNESCO mission has not yet visited these territories. And I once again publicly call for this mission," he said.

According to him, the level of destruction in the liberated territories clearly indicates a desire to destroy all traces of Azerbaijan in these territories.

"For 30 years, Armenia has carried out ethnic cleansing in these territories, illegally resettling people there, which is a serious violation of international law," he added.