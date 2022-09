BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijani Army’s engineer-sapper units continue clearing the liberated territories and roads from mines, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of de-mining activities on September 24-25, the units detected 370 PMN-E anti-personnel landmines and 9 TM-62 anti-tank mines in the Alagollar area of the Kalbajar district and other directions, as well as neutralized them in compliance with safety regulations.