Azerbaijan's MFA holds event dedicated to Remembrance Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. An event dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The leadership of Foreign Ministry, participants of the second Karabakh war, families of martyrs participated in the event.

The ministry first made a statement in connection with September 27 - Remembrance Day. Then a video dedicated to the second Karabakh war was shown.

Speaking at the event, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that two years ago, on September 27, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took retaliatory measures to prevent another military provocation from Armenia, which marked the beginning of the second Karabakh war. As a result of war, the heroic Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev ensured both international law and historical justice.

He said that families have already been resettled in Aghali village of Zangilan district, stressing that the large-scale restoration work carried out on the lands liberated from occupation serve to create safe conditions for the return of internally displaced persons who were forcibly expelled from their homes several decades ago.

Bayramov also noted that, despite the fact that in the post-conflict period Azerbaijan made a number of efforts in connection with the process of normalizing relations between the two states, Armenian side continues to commit provocations.

He addressed the children of martyrs, who took part in the event, and said that Azerbaijan is proud of their fathers. He respectfully honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for their country.

Representative of Ministry of Defense, war veteran, Chief of Staff of the Rocket and Artillery Troops, Colonel Gulmammad Rzayev also spoke at the event. He shared his memories of participating in operations during the war.

The blessed memory of the martyrs was honored with a moment of silence.