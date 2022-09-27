Opening ceremony of NATO's OCC E&F Database Training Course held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27. The opening ceremony of NATO’s OCC E&F Database Training Course was held in Azerbaijan on September 27, the country's Defense Ministry told Trend.

At the opening ceremony, the memory of fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and independence of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence on the occasion of the Remembrance Day.

Then, the personnel participating in the course was briefed on the objectives and terms of the course, as well as tasks to be fulfilled.

The OCC E&F Database Training Course organized in Azerbaijan will last until September 30.