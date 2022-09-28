Opening of Zangazur corridor represents great opportunity to implement major projects in South Caucasus - Belgian official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The opening of the Zangazur corridor is a great opportunity to implement major projects in South Caucasus, Executive Director at New Direction Belgian think tank Witold de Chevilly said during discussions on the role of think tanks in the peace process in the South Caucasus after the Second Karabakh War as part of the I Forum of Azerbaijani Think Tanks, Trend reports.

"There will be lots of talk about Azerbaijan's success. The opening of the Zangazur corridor is a great opportunity to implement major projects in South Caucasus," Chevilly stated.

According to him, in order to overcome energy dependence, the EU is working with other partners, including Azerbaijan.

"Europe is also interested in the potential of the Central Asia region. However, it's necessary to create a West-East corridor for this cooperation. And here again, the importance of the Zangezur corridor comes to the fore," Chevilly said.

Speaking about the importance of think tanks, he noted that funding is a key condition.

"It's important to establish a network and attract experienced specialists," the director of the Belgian think tank said.