BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Members of Azerbaijani delegation, who are visiting the US, took part in high-level meetings held on September 27, with a badge in the form of Khari Bulbul floweron the lapels of their jackets, Trend reports.

The delegation led by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev met up with National Security Advisor to the US President Joe Biden Jake Sullivan and Secretary of Security Council of of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.