Azerbaijani serviceman injured as result of shelling by Armenian troops (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 19:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Positions of Azerbaijani army came under fire, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, units of the Armenian armed forces using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Alagellar (Kalbajar district) to fire, at 18:00 (GMT+4) on September 28, as a result of which Azerbaijani serviceman Nijat Iskandarov was injured.

“The injured serviceman received first medical aid. The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures,” the ministry said.

“We declare that the entire responsibility for the incident falls on the Armenian leadership that purposefully escalates the situation,” added the ministry.