Azerbaijani Air Forces conduct live fire exercises (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Live fire exercises were conducted with helicopter units of Azerbaijani Air Force in accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, Trend reports via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

"According to the exercise plan of helicopter units, having flown from home airfields, highly professionally completed the tasks of destroying ground targets at the training ground and protecting aviation assets from subversive and terrorist groups. At the exercises held to improve the skills of helicopter crews and airborne troops in organizing combat operations, including command and control of forces in battle, all the tasks were successfully completed," ministry said.