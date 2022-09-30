Time has come to open SOCAR office in Bulgaria – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The time has come to open SOCAR's office in Bulgaria, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev, Trend reports.

"As already mentioned by the President, the issue of opening SOCAR's office in Bulgaria has also been discussed. We should not limit our energy agenda to the exports of natural gas. We have also discussed other issues related to energy. Export of electricity and mutually beneficial cooperation in this field, the transportation of crude oil to Bulgaria, possible participation of SOCAR in the renewal of energy infrastructure in Bulgaria and other issues have been discussed as well. In short, the time has come to open SOCAR's office in Bulgaria, and I am sure that we will do that soon," the head of state said.