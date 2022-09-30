President Ilham Aliyev meets with representatives of Bulgarian business communities in Sofia (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. As part of his official visit to Sofia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with representatives of leading business communities of Bulgaria, Trend reports.

Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:

I am glad to have the opportunity to get acquainted with Bulgaria’s business community during my official visit to your country. Thank you for joining this meeting. First of all, I want to say that I am very satisfied with the discussions I had with the President and the Caretaker Prime Minister today. We have held talks on many areas of mutual interest. We discussed ways to expand mutual cooperation. We touched upon economic relations, commercial cooperation, including energy and transport. These areas are very important for our ties, as well as for regional development. Of course, we will discuss the issues that are of interest to you. Because your participation in this meeting indicates that you know our country well, you know our development and the reforms we are carrying out. I hope that after this meeting, you will be more interested in working with our companies and our country, either as an investor or through contracts. Considering the friendly relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan, I believe that it is the right time for our business people to participate in mutual projects.

Thank you again for attending this meeting.

Then representatives of leading business communities of Bulgaria made presentations to the President of Azerbaijan about projects related to automobile, food, energy, satellite, drones, communication, digital development, ICT, medicine, and chemical industry. Representatives of some companies stated that they had already cooperated with Azerbaijani companies. They also noted that they were interested in working together with Azerbaijani companies in the Alat Free Economic Zone and other industrial estates.

Bulgarian business people were also provided with detailed information about investment opportunities and business environment in Azerbaijan.