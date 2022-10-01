French ambassador shares condolences on Azerbaijani victims of mine explosion in Fuzuli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross expressed his condolences in connection with the death of two people as a result of a mine explosion in Fuzuli district, Trend reports via the diplomat’s Twitter publication.

"I am sad to hear of the death of Amid Asadov and Cherkez Guluzade, following the explosion of an anti-personnel mine," the publication said.

The Fuzuli district prosecutor's office received information about the explosion, killing the 36-years-old Asadov and the 15-years-old Guluzade, on September 30.