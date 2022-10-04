Germany's investment in renewable energy sector of Azerbaijan to open new page in co-op between countries - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Germany's investment in renewable energy sector of Azerbaijan will open a new page in the cooperation between the two countries, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said during an event dedicated to the German Unity Day, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani government has always been paying great attention to cooperation with Germany, especially in energy sector. Germany has always supported Southern Gas Corridor project and Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe also benefit Uniper German energy company," he stated.

According to him, today amid the liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation and further development of 'green' energy sector on the liberated territories, Azerbaijan is counting on investments from Germany in renewable energy sector of Azerbaijan.

"Germany with its vast experience in renewable energy field can contribute greatly in the economy of Azerbaijan," Shahbazov added.

He also noted that Azerbaijan and Germany have expanded dialogue at the political level bilateral ties, including cooperation relations through the EU over the past 30 years.

"Trade turnover between the two countries has increased by 57 percent and amounted to $1.3 million. Germany ranked fifth among Azerbaijan's trade partners. Trade turnover between the countries amounted to $670 million in the first seven month of this year," Shahbazov said.