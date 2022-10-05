Return of natives to Azerbaijan's Aghdam to begin from 2025 – official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. The return of Azerbaijanis to their hometown, Aghdam, will commence from 2025, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Aghdam, Trend reports.

"The major construction projects of Azerbaijan will kick off at the end of 2023 and wrap up by the end of 2024. The residential areas, cultural institutions, administrative center, social institutions, kindergartens, parks – everything required for a fulfilling life, are supposed to be ready and put into service by the end of 2024," he added.