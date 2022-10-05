UN to begin needs assessment for reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Aghdam city - UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, October 5. The UN will begin a needs assessment for the reconstruction of Aghdam city, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva said on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum in Aghdam, Trend reports.

"The research mission together with the EU, the World Bank was carried out back in March, including in Aghdam, and UN thinks that in a few weeks an assessment of the needs for the restoration of these territories will begin," she said.

According to Andreeva, the UN is supporting Azerbaijan in such an important issue as mine clearance, as well as in the transition to 'green' economy.

"The post-conflict period provides an opportunity for Azerbaijan to accelerate the achievement of sustainable development goals and generally improve the quality of life of the population. UN is developing the strategy together with Azerbaijani government based on such areas as a competitive economy, inclusive growth, building human capital and, of course, a clean environment," she noted.