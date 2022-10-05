Azerbaijan defuses mines laid by Armenians in Kalbajar and Dashkasan district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Work on detecting and defusing mines, planted during the large-scale provocation by Armenia Armed Forces continues Trend report via Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Another 118 PMN-E anti-personnel mines and four TM-62M antitank mines planted by the Armenian subversive group on the territory of Kalbajar district as well as 108 PMN-E anti-personnel mines on the territory of Dashkasan district were found.

All mines found were defused in compliance with security measures.

The engineering and mine-clearance units of the Azerbaijani army carry out mine clearance of the liberated territories with high professionalism.