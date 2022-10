BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Armenia's indiscriminate use and still ongoing placing of landmines against Azerbaijan cause superfluous injuries and suffering, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's Twitter post.

The number of victims in the last 30 years stands at 3,336, including 38 women and 357 kids. Among them, 257 are victims of mine blasts since the second Karabakh war.