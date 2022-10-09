Results of Prague meeting show Azerbaijan confidently moving towards its goals - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The quadrilateral meeting between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Prague, which was initiated by the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of France Emmanuel Macron and consisted of two parts, lasted more than five hours, Azerbaijani expert Elshad Hasanov told Trend.

According to Hasanov, the biggest achievement of this meeting was recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

"This is a very positive moment. As a result of the balanced policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is already recognized and supported in Europe and around the world as a strong state and a reliable energy partner," he said. "The whole international community is already openly aware that Karabakh is Azerbaijan, and this the biggest result of the policy pursued by Azerbaijan."

"As the president of Azerbaijan stated, the Armenian population who lives in Karabakh will have all the rights as the rest of the citizens of the country. Preventing attempts by other countries to interfere in this issue, the head of state rightly stressed that the Armenians living in Karabakh are our citizens, and Azerbaijan doesn’t intend to discuss their fate, their future with any country, including Armenia, because this is an internal affair of Azerbaijan," the expert noted.

The results of the Prague meeting have shown that Azerbaijan is confidently moving towards its goals, added Hasanov.