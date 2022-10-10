Armenia cannot postpone and delay peace treaty with Azerbaijan indefinitely - Ariel Cohen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.10. Armenia cannot postpone and delay the peace treaty with Azerbaijan indefinitely, Ariel Cohen, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council and director for energy, growth and security at the International Tax and Investment Center, told Trend.

“I believe major developments are happening in the South Caucasus, as Armenia is facing its historic choice of signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, or continuing a conflict it cannot win. In that respect, the Azerbaijani victory in the conflict was decisive and the recent conflagration drove the point home that Yerevan cannot postpone and delay the peace treaty indefinitely. Azerbaijan is supported by Türkiye and by the international community, while Russia, the principal supporter of Armenia has other fish to fry both in conflict in Ukraine and improving its relations with Baku and Ankara,” he said.

Cohen pointed out that the EU is entering the fray by facilitating contacts between Baku and Yerevan and trying to improve its positions in the South Caucasus at the moment in which Russia is preoccupied in Ukraine.

“I believe that eventually, we will have a valid peace treaty and that will be for the benefit of all the peoples of South Caucasus and also for the people of Armenia, because the country desperately needs investments and development of its transportation and energy infrastructure. And this will be a win-win game for Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia and the whole region,” he added.

---

