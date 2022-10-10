Russian singer Kristina Orbakaitе's concert to be held in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. Famous Russian singer and actress Kristina Orbakaitе will perform a concert program at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 14, Trend reports.

Kristina Orbakaite, distinguished by sophistication and multifaceted creativity, from a young age was able to win the audience's sympathy. Her artistry, talent and songs, each of which is a story of great love, have found their place in the hearts of the listeners. The rich repertoire of Orbakaite includes songs of various genres. Kristina Orbakaite is also known for her roles in a number of films.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased on the iTicket.az website and at the city's retail outlets.