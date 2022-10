BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The newly appointed Ambassador of the UK to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld shared a Twitter publication dedicated to the second anniversary of the rocket attack by Armenia on Ganja city [during the second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

"I want to express my condolences to the families of all those who died during the terrible rocket attacks on Ganja two years ago. I saw these destructions with my own eyes in January," Auld said.