Azerbaijani-Kyrgyz cooperation reached level of strategic partnership - President Japarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Our cooperation has reached the level of strategic partnership, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting of the First Interstate Council of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan in a limited format, Trend reports.

"We attach great importance to your state visit, as it demonstrates the true relationship of strategic partnership between our fraternal countries. The friendship of our peoples is based on long-term trusting and good relations, tested by time and history. This year our countries celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation. In three months, we have a new anniversary - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. We have reached this date with good results. Our cooperation has reached the level of strategic partnership.

It is gratifying that the dynamically strengthening and expanding ties have led to active interaction between the parliaments, governments and sectoral departments of our countries. A number of our April agreements have been implemented through a joint intergovernmental commission, a Business Council has been created, we will jointly open schools named after Heydar Aliyev, Nizami Ganjavi and the Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. I am sure that your visit and the meeting of the Interstate Council will give a new impetus to bilateral relations. This will be a clear indicator of the active development of our cooperation in the political, trade and investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. I specifically want to emphasize that Kyrgyzstan is committed to systematic and long-term cooperation with fraternal Azerbaijan and is ready for serious cooperation in strategic sectors," Japarov said.