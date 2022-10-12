Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

Politics Materials 12 October 2022 11:30 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Felipe VI, King of Spain on the occasion of the country's national holiday, Trend reports.

"Your Majesty,

I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this day of celebration, I wish you strong health, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Spain," the head of state wrote.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more