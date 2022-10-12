Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit

12 October 2022
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakhstan for working visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan for a working visit to attend the plenary session of the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia and the meeting of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

At Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, the Azerbaijani President was welcomed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and other officials.

