Politics Materials 15 October 2022 10:13 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani army positions subjected to fire from Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Khazinavar and Gunashli directions of Basarkechar district using caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions deployed in Hajilar direction of Lachin district and Tazakand settlement of Dashkasan district , starting from the evening of October 14 until the night hours of October 15, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Army units took adequate retaliatory measures.

