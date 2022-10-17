Destruction of tombstones is another clear example of Armenia's policy to destroy Azerbaijani heritage - MFA (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 11:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Video footage showing the destruction of Azerbaijani cemeteries by Armenian radicals has been circulated on social media, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's statement regarding acts of vandalism against Azerbaijani tombstones.

This footage, which shows how vandalism is committed against the graves of Azerbaijanis using offensive language, and how tombstones are destroyed by a truck, are another clear example of Armenia's policy of destroying Azerbaijani heritage pursued over the years.

Armenia not only purposefully destroyed the historical, cultural, and religious heritage that belonged to the Azerbaijanis who historically lived in this territory but also committed unprecedented destruction in Karabakh and adjacent regions, which were under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years,

Historical and religious monuments were destroyed, and acts of vandalism against cemeteries were carried out, thereby Armenia tried to completely erase the traces of Azerbaijanis from these territories. Facts were collected and presented to international organizations regarding the illegal actions committed by Armenia, including acts of urbicide, ecocide, and culturecide.

Armenians who illegally settled on the territory of Azerbaijan, leaving the territory after the end of hostilities, also caused damage to infrastructure, monuments, and the environment.

Will be updated