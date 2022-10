BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The European Court of Human Rights has been informed about the discovery of human remains in the village of Adilli in Khojavand district and that this is a bloody crime against Azerbaijanis committed by Armenia, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Supreme Court Chingiz Askarov said during the 'War crimes against Azerbaijan' workshop, Trend reports.

He noted that other relevant organizations have also been informed about this, but so far there are no results.