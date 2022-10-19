Azerbaijani, Uzbek MoDs sign Plan of bilateral cooperation for 2023 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. The delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Bakhodir Kurbanov arrived in Azerbaijan on October 19, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The delegation first visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor and laid wreaths and flowers.

The guests also visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of fallen servicemen, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Then a solemn welcoming ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense. The Defense Ministers of both countries passed along the guard of honor and the national anthems were performed. Lieutenant General Kurbanov signed the “Book of Honor” in accordance with the protocol.

Welcoming the guests, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan and noted that bilateral military cooperation between the two countries is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

The minister informed his Uzbek colleague about the operational situation that has arisen after the decisive measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army against the latest provocations committed by the Armenian armed formations, as well as about the work carried out in the field of army development.

Emphasizing satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan, the Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed his congratulations on the upcoming Victory Day. He noticed that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the defense sphere serves to further strengthen the armies.

Prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the military, military-technical, military-educational and other spheres, regional security, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Following the meeting, a Plan of bilateral cooperation for 2023 between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan was signed.

In the end, the delegation arrived at the Central Command Post and got acquainted with the technical capabilities of the command management and the work carried out in general.