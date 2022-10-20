Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Zangilan International Airport (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 20 October 2022 13:14 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Zangilan International Airport (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A ceremony to inaugurate the Zangilan International Airport has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony.

Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport.

The symbolic keys of the Zangilan International Airport were handed over to the presidents.

The heads of state viewed conditions created at the airport.

Will be updated

President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Zangilan International Airport (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Zangilan International Airport (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Zangilan International Airport (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Zangilan International Airport (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more