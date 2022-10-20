President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Zangilan International Airport (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. A ceremony to inaugurate the Zangilan International Airport has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony.

Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport.

The symbolic keys of the Zangilan International Airport were handed over to the presidents.

The heads of state viewed conditions created at the airport.

