Institute for Development and Diplomacy announces next volume of Baku Dialogues

Institute for Development and Diplomacy has announced the next volume of Baku Dialogues – Policy Perspectives on the Silk Road Region, the flagship English-language quarterly policy journal of ADA University.

The Fall volume, spanning 199 pages consisting of 10 articles and interview, collects the research outcomes of the academic and professional community on essential aspects of the topics related to U.S -China relations, the operationalization of the Middle Corridor project, the post‑conflict peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The first section, titled "The Globe’s Potentially Most Explosive Dispute" examines "One China” issue in U.S.-China relations.

The issue that is a point of interest of the volume’s second section is the rising significance of the Middle Corridor.

In the third section, readers will find diverse articles categorized under the heading "Great Gains in the Silk Road Region," which collects articles about the Caspian’s new energy role and its changing geopolitics, as well as strategic connectivity in the South Caucasus.

The fourth section, entitled "On the Cusp of Peace?" provides informed guidance to those wishing to assess the likelihood of Armenia accepting the peace dividend on offer by Azerbaijan in the time ahead, and questions the possibility of making peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The last section contains an interview, "The Silk Road Region's Financial Center and Investment Hub" delivered by Dr. Kairat Kelimbetov, Governor of Astana International Financial Centre and former Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

This volume will be an essential reading source on the Silk Road Region. The latest volume is available here: https://bakudialogues.ada.edu.az.