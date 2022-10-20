Ombudsman's Office to make every effort to integrate Armenians living in Karabakh into Azerbaijan's society – ombudsman (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan will make every effort to integrate the Armenians living in liberated Karabakh into the country's society, Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva said at the Baku International Conference of Ombudsmen, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the country's Ombudsman's Office on October 20, Trend reports.

According to Aliyeva, the Armenians living in Karabakh are citizens of Azerbaijan, and their rights will be protected in the same way as the rights of other citizens.

She noted that so far the Ombudsman's Office hasn’t received any appeals from Armenians living in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The official also said that nearly 30,000 Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin live in the rest of the country.

"Over the 20 years of activity of the Ombudsman's Office, they have approached us on various issues, and we resolved them without making any distinctions," Aliyeva added.