Armenia committed urbicide in Azerbaijani Jabrayil during its occupation - official (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 20 October 2022 15:32 (UTC +04:00)
Nargiz Sadikhova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. Armenia committed urbicide in Azerbaijani Jabrayil city during its 30-year occupation, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on Twitter on October 20 [commenting on video of the city’s ruins], Trend reports.

“One may confuse this disturbing view with ruins of ancient Pompei destroyed by a volcanic eruption. No it's even worse. Unlike Pompei this video reflects deliberate human vandalism/urbicide in Jabrayil city by Armenia (“so-called old civilized country ") during 30 years of occupation," Hajiyev noted.

